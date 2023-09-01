EAST LYME - Daniel Cummings rushed for 214 yards, scored three touchdowns and also returned an interception 33 yards for a TD as the Westerly Seniors kicked off their Southern New England Youth Football Conference schedule with a 41-12 victory over East Lyme on Aug. 27.
Michael McLeod rushed for 32 yards and two touchdowns and Malakai Druery made two extra points and intercepted a pass in the win.
Also, defensively, Jake Nelson forced a fumble, Charlie Hammond recorded a sack and blocked an extra point and Cooper Altman also had a blocked extra point.
The Bulldogs defense led by linemen Evan Baxter, Cailum Bradburd and Baxter were dominant throughout against the Vikings.
East Lyme Juniors 27, Westerly 0
EAST LYME - It was a tough afternoon collectively against the Vikings.
The team will look to bounce back when they host Plainfield on Sept. 9
Westerly Micros 54, East Lyme 14
EAST LYME - Rocco Rustico, Wesley Bicknell, Myiah Bell and Luke Phillips all scored multiple touchdowns.
Defensive standouts for Westerly were Brady Hawley and Jia’Cionn Malo.
- Rich Zalusky
