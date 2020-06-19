Bowen Baker
Diego Barajas Oseguera B
Joe Biggs
Ethan Bogue
Olivia Bossie
Konner Bressette
Aidan Cameron
Clayton Carini x
Michael Carroll
Samantha Caster x#
Samuel Crider
Daniele Crowley
Sophia Crutchley
Dylan Davino x#
Joseph DeMarco
Kaleb deMello xB
Adrian DeSouza-Sherman
Caleb Ellis
Ethan Foberg
Rylin Fowler xB
Joseph Gagliardo
John Gomes
James Heath
Qing Hensley
William Hundt
Savannah Johnson B
Anton Karam B
Sophia Lamphere
Donovan Mason
Moira Mason
Connor Melinosky
Nicholas Mendolia
Scott Pion
Kristiana Ram
Amanda Regine x#
Cameron Reyes
Bridget Riggins
Lauren Rockwell xB
Kayden Rose
Aaliyah Sanchez
Cody Scarchilli
Daniel Schroeder x#B
Ian Spracklin x
Malcolm Thompson x
Pedro Valentin
Justin Veal
Ezra Walley
*Denotes Top 10
# denotes National Honor Society
