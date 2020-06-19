Bowen Baker  

Diego Barajas Oseguera B 

Joe Biggs  

Ethan Bogue  

Olivia Bossie  

Konner Bressette  

Aidan Cameron  

Clayton Carini x 

Michael Carroll  

Samantha Caster x# 

Samuel Crider  

Daniele Crowley  

Sophia Crutchley  

Dylan Davino x# 

Joseph DeMarco  

Kaleb deMello xB 

Adrian DeSouza-Sherman  

Caleb Ellis  

Ethan Foberg  

Rylin Fowler xB 

Joseph Gagliardo  

John Gomes  

James Heath  

Qing Hensley  

William Hundt  

Savannah Johnson B 

Anton Karam B 

Sophia Lamphere  

Donovan Mason  

Moira Mason  

Connor Melinosky  

Nicholas Mendolia  

Scott Pion  

Kristiana Ram  

Amanda Regine x# 

Cameron Reyes  

Bridget Riggins  

Lauren Rockwell xB  

Kayden Rose  

Aaliyah Sanchez  

Cody Scarchilli  

Daniel Schroeder x#B 

Ian Spracklin x 

Malcolm Thompson x 

Pedro Valentin  

Justin Veal  

Ezra Walley

*Denotes Top 10

# denotes National Honor Society

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.