Westerly native Megan Lacey, a fourth-grade teacher at Dunn's Corners Elementary School, got a big surprise earlier this month when Patrice Wood of NBC-10 arrived in her classroom along with Deputy Commissioner of Education Lisa Odom-Villella to present her with the prestigious Golden Apple Award.
The award, presented by NBC-10, the Rhode Island Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union, honors those who believe in the true spirit of teaching by making classrooms a creative and safe place to learn and recognizes outstanding teachers across Rhode Island.
A host of educators including Dunn's Corner Principal Steve Morrone and Westerly Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau, were also on hand for the presentation, as was Megan's mom, Darlene, a teaching assistant at the school.
"Oh my gosh, I'm shocked," said Megan, the daughter also of Westerly Town Manager Shawn Lacey, the little sister of Paige and Amber Lacey and the fiancée of Jake Garro.
Megan was nominated by the Varas family. Brooklyn Varas is one of Megan's students.
"Lacey started teaching at a rocky time, right when the pandemic began," Wood said during her report which aired on June 15. " And now that everyone's back in the classroom without masks, parents and students alike credit her with navigating the transition and helping students catch up."
"We are so thankful for all of the work that you've done here helping our kids transition back from COVID,” Odom-Villella said.
"If kids are comfortable, then that is where they're most willing to learn and that's where they'll grow as learners,” Lacey said in the video.
"I was completely surprised," Megan said in a text message Friday afternoon. "I never thought I would ever be getting that award. It was such an honor."
In top photo, Megan is flanked by Patrice Wood, left, and her mom, Darlene.
In bottom photo, Wood, with microphone, interviews Megan while children and Odom-Villella look on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.