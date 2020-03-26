Fundraisers:
Ella's Food & Drink in Westerly has started a GoFund Me fundraiser to help pay its employees while during the time the restaurant is shut down. Visit facebook.com/ellasfoodanddrink for more information.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce has created the Ocean Community One Fund to help businesses that are forced closed, or have reduced their operations/services by government order or circumstances related to the COVID-19 health crisis. Any donations received can be specifically designated for one of several donor-designated support purposes. Assistance is available to businesses in Westerly, Richmond, Hopkinton and Charlestown and Stonington. The chamber is also currently accepting donations of items for the Westerly Hospital, including rubber gloves and masks. To donate, call the chamber at 401-596-7761 and someone will take the items from the donor’s car at the chamber offices, 1 Chamber Way, Westerly. Visit Oceancommunityonefund.org to donate to the fund, information about donating to other institutions in the area and to find a list of items needed by Westerly Hospital.
The Rhode Island Hospitality Employee Relief Fund was established to benefit foodservice, lodging and tourism employees who have been laid off due to the COVID-19 situation. Rhode Island-based hospitality workers who have recently been laid off are eligible to receive up to $250 in financial assistance to help alleviate the burden of basic financial needs such as food, shelter, utilities, insurance and more. Donations can be made at rihospitality.org/RIHEF-Employee-Relief-Fund.
The Salvation Army is in need is for monetary donations for additional food to address the increased request for assistance from households facing food insecurity due the COVID-19 crisis. To donate, text GIVERI to 71777 or visit ctri.salvationarmy.org.
Stand Up For Animals is seeking donations for its Neighbors Helping Furry Friends initiative which will provide food and supplies for pets of the homebound. To donate online or for more information, visit standupforanimals.org.
The Stonington High School Crew Team is holding a row-a-thon to help raise funds for the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. Visit stoningtoncrew.org/pnc to donate or for more information.
Discounts
Westerly Public Schools will offer free Grab and Go meals for children, Monday through Friday, at Springbrook Elementary School and Tower Street Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Jonnycake Center of Westerly, from noon to 1 p.m.
Stonington Public Schools Food Services will offer pick up meals for children from 8 to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday, at Stonington High School, 176 South Broad St., or delivery of meals five days a week. Call 860-572-0506, ext. 8, and leave a message with name, phone number, address, number of children and meal preference. Visit Facebook.com/SPSFoodServices for more information.
Koi Japanese Cuisine in Westerly will provide curbside pick-up of kid’s meals of teriyaki chicken and white rice. Call 401-348-8886 between 11 and 11:30 a.m. for pick-up at 12:30 p.m.
Ocean House Food Truck will provide free meals to children Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Westerly Ice Rink.
Casa Della Luce and Vittorias NY Pizza in Westerly and Breachway Grill in Charlestown are offering 10 percent off any curbside order made online through March 30. Use the promo code CurbSide at checkout to receive the discount.
Ella's Food & Drink in Westerly is offering an additional 10 percent in value to gift cards.
Volunteer opportunities:
Southern Rhode Island Volunteers is in need of healthy volunteers to help with pharmacy and grocery pick up and drop off.
