KINGSTON — Two years into a pandemic, there’s probably no better time for a full-on party — a riotous romantic comedy full of music, mistaken identity, separated and reunited twins, a bevy of clowns and a love triangle that may be more of a quadrangle.
The University of Rhode Island’s Theatre Department fits the bill with Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” which opens tonight and runs through March 13.
Believed to have been written around 1601 for the final night of the annual Twelve Days of Christmas festival, the play echoes the craziness of the holiday. Twins Viola and Sebastian are separated by a shipwreck that strands them on the seacoast of Illyria. Fearing her brother has drowned, Viola disguises herself as “Cesario” to find work as one of Duke Orsino’s manservants.
In the Duke’s court, Viola’s alter ego, Cesario, becomes Orsino’s go-between in professing his love to Countess Olivia. Olivia is mourning the death of her brother, but nonetheless falls for Viola, disguised as Cesario. And Viola becomes smitten with the Duke. Adding to the craziness, Olivia’s pompous steward, Malvolio, is fooled into believing Olivia is actually in love with him.
“‘Twelfth Night’ is very, very funny but there’s a lot of heart and depth to it,” said visiting director Tyler Dobrowsky, a former associate artistic director at Trinity Repertory Company. “It is also quite romantic and then there’s the reunion between the long-lost twin siblings, which is profoundly moving.”
“‘Twelfth Night’ is definitely hilarious,” said Riley Nedder, a junior theatre and English major who plays Viola/Cesario. “The comedic subplots are just so outrageous, and they intertwine with the main plots in ways that feel ridiculous but so believable.”
Carleigh Boyle, a senior theatre major who plays Olivia, called the play Shakespeare’s greatest comedy. It weaves a very good romantic story with the main characters, she said, but adds a lot of charm with its collection of clowns who ratchet up the miscommunication and confusion.
“Another reason why this is Shakespeare’s greatest is because of how beautiful the actual text is and the messages behind his characters,” she said. “It is not just a surface slapstick comedy. It is a play about grief and love and heartbreak, and how often they intersect. Love is the thing that heals everyone in the end.”
“The play is funny and incredible,” added Peace Onyeme, a senior double major in theatre and film who plays Orsino. “I have seen many productions and I’ve seen how Tyler and the cast take this play in an authentic way with big character choices and different perspectives. Also, the play is very gender-fluid, bright and melodious.”
URI’s production gives “Twelfth Night” a definite contemporary feel, while not exactly wedded to 2022. The set, designed by URI Theatre alumna Rénee Surprenant Fitzgerald, resembles a dance club for royalty — with a DJ booth to work in the play’s numerous musical interludes. Costumes, designed by Meghan Donnelly, another theatre alumna, take the contemporary look to another level.
“We took a lot of inspiration from the Netflix [British high school comedy-drama] ‘Sex Education,’ which is similarly kind of set now, but the fashion feels heightened,” Dobrowsky said.
Added Nedder, “Our production of ‘Twelfth Night’ is a party. Be ready to laugh, to sigh and to fall in love alongside us.”
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.