WESTERLY — The United and the Knickerbocker Music Center are participating in The Day That Music Cares by collecting non-perishable food items for the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. MusiCares, a non-profit arm of the Recording Academy, offers preventive, emergency, and recovery programs for those in the music industry. It has designated Friday, July 28, as a day of service for those in the music industry.
Donation boxes will be located in the lobby of The United, 5 Canal St., and in the Taproom at the Knick, 35 Railroad Ave., from July 28 to Aug. 4. Patrons are asked to bring a non-perishable food item when attending a show or to just drop by when the venues are open.
The PNC is in need of Spam, canned chicken, canned fruits and Chef Boyardee, according to Abby Cotie, social services manager. Other items in demand include breakfast cereals, granola bars, spaghetti sauce, peanut butter and jelly.
“As non-profits ourselves, we’re thrilled to be able to help the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center in its crucial mission of helping those in need in our community,” said Mark Connolly, executive director of the Knick, and Carly Callahan, executive director of The United.
For more information, visit thedaythatmusiccares.com.
