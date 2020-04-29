WESTERLY — Deb Dunham is determined to keep a beloved 106-year-old tradition alive. Dunham is the chair of the Christ Church Choir’s annual May Breakfast, the oldest continuous May Breakfast in Rhode Island.
The thought of breaking the tradition, due to the social distancing limitations imposed by the coronavirus, was "unthinkable!" Dunham wrote in a letter to fellow parishioners, so she instead is encouraging church members to keep the tradition alive virtually.
Dunham said that she and her husband, Ben, also a parishioner and choir member, plan to "have breakfast at Christ Church, in the Memorial Garden, and purchase two tickets to keep the tradition going."
"We are asking all of you," she wrote, to "take a picture of you and your family having breakfast this Saturday morning."
Dunham said once the photo is taken, church members can email it to videographer Ben Barber at benbarber87@gmail.com who will arrange them into a video.
"The bottom line is, this year, for this unprecedented May Breakfast, we want to focus on all of you, us, who make this loving, supportive community a place we call home," Dunham continued, "and will one day soon, once again gather to break bread together, and sing to the glory of God."
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
