WESTERLY — Theatre Scrapbook, a local children's theater company with a rich history in Westerly, will present a version of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella" this weekend, a version that has been designed specifically to be performed by and for young audiences.
"This is one of the most beloved musicals of all time," said Antonella DeAngelis, the owner and director of the theater company, noting that the story was made into a musical film with many adaptations.
A great introduction to theater for youngsters, she said, the show features some of the most iconic songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago.”
Originally presented on television in 1957, the Rodgers and Hammerstein remake starred Julie Andrews and "was the most widely viewed program in the history of the medium," DeAngelis said.
Its recreation in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren was no less successful in transporting a new generation to the miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true, she added, and so was a second remake in 1997, which starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her fairy godmother.
DeAngelis, who brings nearly 15 years of experience working in and teaching multiple disciplines in theater, said the students have been working hard putting this show together for the last several months.
"We have so many incredibly talented students this year," she said in a statement released by the company recently. There are many returning students and familiar faces, she said, but there also many students new to the company.
"We are thrilled to be able to put on this show," she added, noting that the cast includes nearly 50 students from Westerly Middle School.
"After not having done a show last school year due to COVID, it was impressive to see such a large turnout for the musical this year," she said. "It's been a blast getting back into the swing of things again ... just as if we had never left.”
The company, which also offers school enrichment programs and tuition-based camps for schools and organizations, is sponsoring the show in association with Westerly Middle School, she said, noting that the show will mark the sixth fall musical presented with the school.
Theatre Scrapbook will present "Oklahoma" next spring to mark its 40th anniversary.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.