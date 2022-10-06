PROVIDENCE — I didn't realize quite how much part one of Matthew López' epic play “The Inheritance" affected me until we returned to Trinity Rep for part two.
When the characters from part one filed on stage for the opening night of part two, I felt a jolt of happiness seeing their familiar faces. It felt much like meeting up with old friends. There they were, the fellows I had come to know and love so intimately earlier in the month, walking back onstage — as the names of men who died during the AIDS epidemic were read aloud. As I sat there, crying in my seat, I thought about what Trinity's Artistic Director Curt Columbus said moments before in his welcoming remarks. Quoting the play's director, Joe Wilson Jr., Columbus said, "live theater is a fragile art form."
All that emotion and we were barely five minutes into the three-plus-hour play. Although time mattered not in the extraordinary second part which is rich and full and cathartic and ties Lopez' powerful tale of friendship, heartbreak, family and love all together. The powerful tale inspired by E.M. Forster's classic novel, "Howard's End."
The time actually flew by as we were once again drawn into the intertwined lives of Eric Glass (Jack Dwyer), Toby Darling (Taavon Gamble), Henry Wilcox (Mauro Hantman), Leo/Adam (Chingwe Padraig Sullivan) and their large circle of friends. I was thrilled to be back in their company, and ready to journey along with them.
Dwyer, who was somewhat overshadowed by Gamble's powerful performance in part one, has the chance to grow and flourish in part two, and flourish he does. Although each of the characters becomes more complex and complicated in part two, Dwyer, as Glass, seems to stand a little taller than the others as he grows into himself. Sweet, kind Eric who knows he can make a difference and does. Dwyer, as Eric, becomes the driving force in this part of the story, although Gamble, as Toby, is painfully beautiful. Hantman is superb, as always, and Sullivan gives his all to two roles and is splendid.
Although the themes from part one — politics, economic inequality, alcoholism, addiction, sex and H.I.V./AIDS epidemic — are carried through in part two, the second part seems to me to be more of a love story.
There is many a tender, unforgettable scene in part two. Eric and Henry figuring out their marriage, and when Tristan (Tobias Wilson is excellent) tells Eric that he plans to move to Canada after being diagnosed with H.I.V. for instance, or when Eric tends to a broken Leo, or when we're revisited by Walter (Stephen Thorne).
There's even some thought-provoking political discourse — yes, believe it or not, there are gay men who are Republicans — and conversations about capitalism, libertarianism, conservatism and confirmation bias. There's good humor too, and there's heart.
But it's the scenes with Margaret (Jackie Davis is exquisite), Henry and Eric's new neighbor at their upstate country house, that break your heart. When the mourning Margaret tells her backstory — that she shunned, rejected and banished her only son, Michael, because he was gay, but that she made it to upstate New York to hold her son's hand moments before he died — there's not a dry eye in the house.
Everyone who contributed to this magnificent, monumental, undertaking deserves to take a bow along with the phenomenal cast; especially Wilson, whose direction is genius, Michael McGarty, for the set, James Horban for the lighting, Liza Alexis for the costumes (which are great) and every understudy, assistant and usher who helped bring "The Inheritance" to life at Trinity Rep.
