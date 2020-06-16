WESTERLY — Ashley LeClair was about to start her new job as a health unit coordinator at the Westerly Hospital. The future was looking bright for the 25-year-old Westerly resident, until she began experiencing back pain. LeClair had flown home on March 16 after visiting her boyfriend in Tampa, Fla., and although she didn’t know it, she had become infected with the coronavirus.
Her symptoms progressed rapidly.
“Thursday, March 19, is when I felt lower back pain,” she said. “I didn’t really think anything of it, and then I just started to become really weak. I didn’t have an appetite. I just wanted to lay down and then, within an hour, two hours, I had a really bad headache. I couldn’t even open my eyes and I checked my fever and it was 101.4.”
LeClair lives with her parents. Her mother, Kim Pierce LeClair, who also works at the Westerly Hospital as a patient access representative, said she never suspected her daughter’s back pain was a symptom of the coronavirus.
“I thought it was maybe just from being in the airplane, you know, from sitting,” she said. “It never even entered my mind because it wasn’t one of the normal symptoms that they were saying, and then Thursday night, she told me that she had a fever, and I still was like, ‘Well, you know, Ashley sometimes can be a bit over-dramatic.’”
Wracked by chills and body aches, LeClair canceled the appointment she had at the hospital the next day for a tuberculosis test, part of the hiring process for her new job.
“I told them I had these symptoms and that I shouldn’t come in to get it [the test] read,” she said. “I talked to employee health and they told me to call the Yale New Haven COVID hotline, so I called them.”
The doctor at Yale New Haven prescribed flu medicine and sent LeClair for a COVID-19 test at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in New London. The results came back a few days later, showing she had the coronavirus. LeClair was only the third person in Westerly to receive the diagnosis.
Kim said the positive test result took her by surprise.
“My heart just dropped to my feet,” she said. “I just could not believe this was happening.”
Ashley was worried about infecting her parents, especially Kim, who has an autoimmune disorder, so for the next two weeks, she remained in her room, in quarantine. Her parents also went into quarantine.
“I stayed in my room,” she said. “I used one bathroom. That’s the only place I would go, the bathroom. My mom would leave food, water, outside my room. When I did leave my room to go to the bathroom, I had a mask and gloves on. My mom would clean my bathroom every time I would use it. She would bleach it down.”
For the first few days, LeClair just slept.
“I couldn’t stay awake,” she said. “I didn’t even know how many days were going by. I couldn’t be on my phone, I couldn’t watch TV. I was just so out of it, I couldn’t even tell what time of day it was.”
In addition to the fever, aches and chills, LeClair was coughing and lost her senses of taste and smell.
“That lasted a good two weeks, my cough, and not being able to smell or taste anything,” she said.
Kim said it was heartbreaking to know her daughter was suffering and she wasn't able to help.
“I would never want anybody to go through this, with a child or any family member,” Kim said. “I felt helpless. As a mother, you really want to help your child and there wasn’t much I could do. Contact was pretty much through texts.”
With her daughter living upstairs in the family home, Kim was constantly bringing food and water — and cleaning.
“It was an awful, awful experience. It really was,” she said. “Bleaching the bathroom that she used, wearing the PPE. She was upstairs, so I had to pretty much stay away from that part of the house other than to bring her food upstairs.”
Ashley finally recovered from the virus, and a month later, she was not only working at her new job, she also donated blood in the hope that her antibodies would help others with the coronavirus.
“I’d never given blood,” she said. “That stuff kind of grosses me out. But I just thought about the older people who need that to help them get past it, and I finally called and talked to someone about it. I just wanted to help someone out.”
Kim said Ashley, the youngest of her four children and the only one still living at home, came out of the virus a more mature person.
“She really grew up,” she said. “‘Because my daughter couldn’t even make an appointment herself and she even said it herself, she said, ‘I’ve learned that you never know. You can’t rely on anybody. Look at this. I’m having to do this all myself.’”
