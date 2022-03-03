STONINGTON — An exhibit featuring art from the region’s young and emerging artists opens at La Grua Center on Friday.
"Celebrating Our Region's Emerging Artists" will show the work of students from area high schools, including Stonington, Westerly, Wheeler and Fitch.
The work will feature works in various styles and media and has been described as "brave, expressive and inspiring."
"These are works that will move you," said Program Director Kelli Rocherolle.
An opening exhibit will take place Friday from 5-7 p.m.
Gallery hours are on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. through April 29. Hours are occasionally subject to change, so gallerygoers are asked to please call ahead. Other times available by appointment at 860-535-2300.
Masks required for all, regardless of vaccination status.
