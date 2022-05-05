THOMPSON, Conn. — Wheeler High pounded out 26 hits, including six doubles, and downed winless Tourtellotte, 23-1, in an ECC Division IV softball game Thursday.
The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Marissa Perkins was 4 for 5 with a double and five RBIs, and Reese Main was 4 for 6 with three RBIs.
Leah Cleary, Izzy Deledda, Addie Stanley and Keelan Groves finished with three hits each. Cleary doubled twice and drove in three runs. Deledda also drove in three runs. Stanley doubled and drove in a pair. Groves also had two RBIs.
Abby Butremovic and Maddie Perkins doubled and drove in two runs each.
Main pitched the first three innings and finished with five strikeouts to earn the win. She allowed just one hit.
Wheeler scored 14 runs in the first inning.
"We got a lot of contributions from a lot of people today," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said.
Tourtellotte is 0-10, 0-4 Division IV. Wheeler (4-4, 2-1) next hosts Tourtellotte on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
