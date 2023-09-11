Head coach: Joe Mendonca (25th season).
Last year: Wheeler finished 6-9-2 overall.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Keiran Boscoe (MF), Will Raggon (D), Jonny Anderson (GK), Harrison Avery (F). Juniors: Wyatt Hayes (MF), Drew Deary (D), Jack Dowrey (MF), David Levanto (F). Sophomores: Brody Pappas (MF), Evan Richter (F), Noan Varas (MF).
Outlook: Mendonca is excited this fall with 15 newcomers — all freshmen — in the program.
That will allow Wheeler to field a junior varsity program for the first time in over a decade.
The Lions also have a veteran group back that qualified for the Class S state tournament.
“We possess the ball well and have talent and depth in each position,” Mendonca said.
Raggon and Deary anchor a strong defensive group in front of Anderson in goal.
“Jonny plays with a strong focus and is very good with his feet,” Mendonca said. “It’s a big plus to have him in the goal.
Anderson, a first-team returning ECC all-star along with Boscoe, moved to goal a few games into last season.
One big loss to graduation is all-conference selection on defense Matt Carroll. Carroll scored four goals and had two assists.
The goals remain the same every year for the longxtime coach — winning Division IV of the Eastern Connecticut Conference, win the league tournament and make a deep run in the state tournament.
Division IV also includes Putnam, Tourtelotte and Plainfield.
— Rich Zalusky
