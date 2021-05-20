STONINGTON — Unbeaten East Lyme defeated Wheeler High, 6½-½, in an ECC South Division golf match Thursday at Stonington Country Club.
Wheeler's Brady Sadowski shot a 51 to tie his match at No. 5. Others who contributed to the Wheeler score of 191 were Gavin Arruda (46), Sam Taylor (47) and Kieran Boscoe (47).
East Lyme's Dan Singer was the medalist with a 1-over-par 37.
East Lyme improved to 12-0, 12-0 ECC South. Wheeler (3-7, 3-7) next travels to Norwich Golf Course on Monday to play NFA and Montville at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
