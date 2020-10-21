COLCHESTER — Wheeler High lost to Bacon Academy, 3-0, in a girls volleyball match on Tuesday.
The Bobcats prevailed by set scores of 25-13, 25-22 and 25-15.
Amarie Bransford had 18 digs for the Lions. Molly Butremovic finished with eight assists, and Grace Armstrong contributed five aces.
Bacon Academy is 5-2. Wheeler (0-4) next travels to Fitch on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
