NORTH STONINGTON — Michael Caster scored a goal and assisted on another as Wheeler High downed Grasso Tech, 3-1, in a boys soccer game Tuesday.
Owen Foberg scored Wheeler's first goal. The play started with a free kick by Grant Colsen. He delivered it to Caster, who headed it to Foberg for the score. Colsen and Caster were credited with assists on the play.
Matt Pierce also scored for the Lions. Colsen contributed two assists, and Keiran Boscoe had one.
Wheeler (3-3) finished with 10 shots and 11 corner kicks. Matt Ryan made three saves.
"We are coming along. The biggest improvement for us has been Matt Ryan," Wheeler coach Joe Mendonca said.
Grasso Tech is 0-2. Wheeler next plays at Plainfield on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
