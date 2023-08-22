NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler is in the midst of a golf renaissance, coming off the best season in coach Carl Weber's 14 years in charge.
The Lions posted a 17-1 record, finished an all-time best third in the Eastern Connecticut Conference CC Championship meet, registered their lowest team seasonal average since starting a program in 1977 and placed four golfers on the ECC Division IV first team.
Weber was thrilled with the performance of the Lions. Their only loss was by one stroke to Stonington, whom they paid back with a 5.5 to 1.5 win later in the rematch. It was a career year, but not one that can't be improved upon next year. Wheeler's top four golfers were juniors the past spring.
"I've had years where I've had one golfer, but this group has four who are all buddies," Weber said. "They all play golf year round. I had six seniors in 2019 when we won an ECC Division for the first time. This group of four shoots lower scores. Now that they all drive cars, they play even more golf."
Kieran Boscoe was Wheeler's No. 1 golfer, averaging about five strokes over par for nine holes. Averaging in the low 40s, he repeated as an ECC Division First team pick. He suffered a knee injury playing soccer outside of school and missed the ECC and state tournaments.
"Kieran would have helped us in postseason and we didn't finish as high (eighth) as we hoped to in the CIAC DIvision III states without him," Weber said. "Kieran is very consistent off the tee and keeps the ball in play. He's also consistent with his irons. He's the type of competitor who plays better against better players. He twice lost to [Brendo] Tavares of Stonington, who was area golfer of the year in 2022, by a stroke."
Junior classmate Cameron Conway also repeated as an ECC Division IV First team pick. He was the No. 2 golfer most of the year and shot a team-best 82 in the 18-hole ECC meet.
"Cameron improved from number five at the start to number two," Weber said. "He has a knack of forgetting about a bad hole, following it up with three really good holes. He finally realized what clubs worked for him. He shot in the 30s twice and was the team leader in medalist honors."
Junior Tyler Signor made ECC Division IV FIrst team as well. He shot a season-best 37 while medaling against Bacon Academy. He was medalist three times.
"Tyler is a hard worker who improved greatly as the season progressed," Weber said. "He was shooting right there with the top two."
Junior Gavin Arruda was a formidable No. 4 player, making ECC Division IV First team for the third straight time. He was medalist three times and shot a 39 against Bacon Academy.
"Gavin is our longest hitter off the tee," Weber said. "He plays a lot of golf and would be the number one player on a lot of teams."
Senior Brady Sadowski, Wheeler's No. 5 player, made ECC Division IV honorable mention. Weber complimented Sadowski's leadership skills and positive attitude.
Weber desires to beef up Wheeler's non-league schedule with matches against Shoreline Conference teams next year.
"We want to broaden our schedule and participate in 18 hole practice rounds," Weber said. "We were third in the ECC meet without our number one player. We want to do better. I'm very excited about next year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.