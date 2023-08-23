WESTERLY — The 2023 season was a pleasant surprise for Westerly volleyball coach Erinn Beal.
Coming off a 15-6 record and Division II state final appearance in 2022, the Bulldogs felt some graduation losses as well as having to replace two key starters who chose to focus on off-season basketball training instead of returning to the team.
But a change in philosophy and an influx of promising newcomers turned this spring from a rebuilding project into another success. Westerly finished 11-6 and just missed making the Division II postseason semifinals after a grueling, five-game loss to Central of Providence in the quarterfinals.
The move of junior Brian Allen to libero and the emergence of junior Jack Kenyon as a middle blocker paid huge dividends. Kenyon made Division II second team and Allen was a Division II third-team pick to highlight the Bulldogs' post-season individual recognition.
Kenyon, a state champ in the 500-meter freestyle for Westerly's Division II champion swimming team, used his 6-foot-3 height and athleticism to excel as a middle blocker and hitter at the net. He regularly turned in double digits in kills.
"This was really only Jack's second year playing volleyball, but he was one of the best blockers in Division II," Beal said. "If we had gone a little farther in the playoffs, he [probably would have been a first-team pick. He's a great swimmer, but he started to play for South County Volleyball All-Stars and really improved his volleyball game. He's a great athlete and quickly developed into a force at the net."
Allen returned as one of Westerly's most experience players at the net. Beal, however, saw a need in the back row and turned Allen into a libero, a defensive player responsible for manning the back row, receiving the serve and beginning the three-hit process.
"I've never used a libero before this season," Beal said. "I thought Brian would be a natural for it. There is a lot of pressure on a libero but Brian reads the other team well and is calm under pressure. Nobody could stop him this year. He was a relentlessly hard worker and was the key to the team."
Westerly finished third in the Division II regular season and lost the tough, five-game match to Central in the quarterfinals. But the Bulldog 9th- and 10-graders experienced a championship by winning the RIIL 9-10 playoff title.
"Any freshman or sophomore was eligible," Beal said. "We had a great group of sophomores and freshmen, many of whom played varsity, and they won it. It's a great step to what should be a strong season next year."
