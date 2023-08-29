WESTERLY — Three Westerly freshman burst on the Bulldogs’ softball scene three years ago to make immediate impacts as RIIL Division II All-Stars. This past season as juniors, shortstop Alex Stoehr, pitcher Sophia Valentini and first baseman Emma Caracciollo three-peated as post-season honorees.
The three Bulldog juniors were key cogs in Westerly’s 13-10 overall record and 12-4 mark in divisional play for veteran coach Chris Luppe. Stoehr, a shortstop, headlined the post-season award list with a Division II First team selection.
Stoehr, Westerly’s leadoff batter, batted .309 with 25 hits, a team-leading 22 runs scored and 14 stolen bases. She sparked the Bulldogs’ offensively and defensively.
“She was the player who made us go at the top of the order offensively,” Luppe said. “She was a classic leadoff batter who made contact and used her speed to get on base. Defensively, she could make every play at shortstop. She’s just a fine all-around player.”
Valentini contributed in many ways as well as Westerly’s primary pitcher and one of its top bats. She made Division II Second team after posting the 13-10 record, which included six games where she held opponents to one run or less. She recorded nearly a strikeout an inning and held a lower than 2.00 ERA.
“Sophia is willing to take the ball time after time” Luppe said. “She gave us a chance to win just about every game.”
Caracciollo was Westerly’s top power hitter with two homers and a team-high 20 RBI as the team’s first baseman. The .330 hitter made Division II Second team.
“She was excellent defensively and came up with a lot of hits in key spots,” Luppe said.
Senior Dina Arnold made Division II honorable mention at catcher primarily because of her defensive ability, Luppe said. Arnold was also Academic All-State. “She was the heart and soul of the team,” the coach added.
Sophomore Tori Gabriele also made honorable mention after batting .324
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.