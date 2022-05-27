WESTERLY — Madison Pellegrino finished first in two field events at the Southern Division middle school track and field championship meet on Thursday at Westelry High.
Pellegrino won the shot put (26-0) and the discus (87-1½).
The 4x400 relay team of Cece Saint, Virginia Royce, Ava Lidestri and Calla Bruno placed first in 4:39.4.
Greg West was also first in the boys 1,500 race in 5:05.7.
Bruno finished second in the girls 400 (64.0) and third in the 200 (28.5). Saint finished third in the 800 (2:44.1).
The 4x100 relay of Isabella Nenna, Bruno, Ocean Lombard and Molly Alvino placed third (57.2).
Jacob Harwood was third in the boys 800 (2:25.7). Owen Faubert, Harwood, Sam Ferrol and West placed third in the 4x400 (4:25.6).
— Keith Kimberlin
