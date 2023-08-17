WESTERLY — The Westerly girls lacrosse team certainly took a step up in success as they took a welcome step down in competition after posting a winless season in the 2022 Division I campaign.
The Bulldogs were 10-6 and lost a two-goal game to eventual champion Bay View in the Division III playoff semifinals. Westerly has enjoyed a history of Division III playoff success under 10-year coach Meg Paisley, reaching the finals from 2017 to 2019, and was more comfortable playing outside of Division I.
"Division III is a good fit for us," Paisley said. "It was nice to play meaningful games after losing by double digits on a regular basis."
The Bulldogs featured a number of post-season all-star players, led by junior Hannah Seltzer, a Division III First team attacker. Seltzer scored 36 goals and added 13 assists. She also scooped 35 groundballs.
"Hannah played the X-position, meaning she rolled in back on the net on offense," Paisley said. "She excelled at rolling from behind the cage to create shots for herself or others. She was our most experienced offensive player and provided a lot of leadership."
Sophomore Erica Nyberg made Division III Second team as a defensive midfielder. Nyberg collected 25 groundballs and provided solid defense, but she also contributed offensively with 25 goals.
"Erica was extremely valuable on both ends of the field," Paisley said. "She handled a number of draws and was key to transitioning us from defense to offense. A lot of what she contributed is not reflected in the stat sheet."
Freshman midfielder Gina Falcone made Division III honorable mention after scoring 18 goals with nine assists.
"She took a lot of draws which shows a lot of confidence for a freshman to take and shine in such a role," Paisley said.
Fellow freshman Casey Macera, an attacker, made the Division III All-Rookie team after leading Westerly with 51 goals.
"To come in as a freshman and make such as impact is impressive," Paisley said. "She worked well with Hannah."
Seniors Caitlyn Faubert, Gia Keegan, Haley Arruda, Viviana Pruitt and Sophia Martino made All-Academic.
