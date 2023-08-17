Lacrosse postseason: Westerly boys complete mission with D3 state title
WESTERLY — Westerly boys lacrosse was a team on a mission on its way to its third RIIL Division III state title in June ... starting all the way back to the past winter.
"The kids set the plan," Westerly second-year coach Steve Schaus said. "I saw some seniors working out in January and they expressed their goal. They stuck to it once the season started. Early on, they were further along than any point of last year. You combine that with the fact we had more talent than everyone else in the division and you have an unbeatable combination."
The Bulldogs (17-1) needed every ounce of that drive and perseverance to edge Smithfield, 9-8 in the title game. With the fruits of the labor come the spoils of multiple individual post-season all-star selections. Westerly placed four on the Division III First team and one on the Second team.
Senior Lance Williams was named First team as a face-off midfielder. Not only did Williams win 71 percent of his faceoffs, he excelled in all aspects of lacrosse. He compiled 35 goals, 12 assists and led Westerly with 29 takeaways and 187 groundballs scooped up.
"Lance dominated all phases of the game," Schaus said. "He created scoring opportunities, won faceoffs was first in groundballs and won the team's offensive MVP award. In the final, he willed us to victory in the final minutes."
Junior goalkeeper Ryder Casady also earned Division III First team and was voted team defensive MVP.
Casady held a 68 percent save rate on shots and set the school record for single-season saves with 22. He allowed less than five goals a game on average.
"Ryder directed our defense, communicated clears and made spectacular saves," Schaus said. "The better the competition, the better Ryder played. He was outstanding in all aspects of goalkeeping."
Senior Matt Garafola was First team as defender. The 220-pounder was among Westerly's leaders with 27 takeaways.
"Matt had excellent stick skills and was a disruptive on-the-ball defender," Schaus said. "He was very key in our deep-position defense."
Senior Liam Cody was a First team pick at attack after totaling 100 points on the nose with team-highs in goals (41) and assists (59). The 100th point was the game-winning goal with 5:18 left against Smithfield in the final.
"Liam create scoring opportunities from the back and front of the net," Schaus said. "He was the key to our fast-break offense. He was also versatile, scooping up 76 ground balls, which was second to Williams. Liam was the type of player than made everyone else better."
Senior Zach Morin made Division III Second team as a defender.
"Zach often faced the opponent's best offensive player," Schaus said. "He was a disruptive defender and caused 25 turnovers."
