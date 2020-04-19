WESTERLY — Sydney Federico has a family tree rooted deep in Westerly High's athletic history.
It even has offshoots into the town's history and just down the road at the University of Rhode Island.
Her great grandfather was Jim Federico, the legendary boys basketball coach. The school's gym is named in his honor. He is an inductee into numerous Hall of Fames including the one at URI, where he also played basketball.
Her grandfather, Jim, served the town as a state senator. He attended Harvard and taught at CCRI.
Her father, Jim, is a member of the Westerly High Athletic Hall of Fame. He was an All-State football player and All-Division track athlete for the Bulldogs. He attended URI where he turned down a preferred walk-on football opportunity for the Rams.
Her uncle, Dave, was an All-State track athlete at Westerly and later competed for the University of Rhode Island. He has coached teams to state track titles at Stonington and Westerly. His Westerly girls teams have won eight state titles, which is a school record for all sports. He is also in numerous Hall of Fames.
Sydney Federico has contributed to that legacy earning All-State 16 times in track as a Bulldog. Now, she will also be adding to the URI portion of the family history as she has accepted an athletic scholarship from the Rams.
"I am super thankful for URI giving me an offer I couldn’t refuse," Federico said. "The coach got in contact with me last summer. They wanted me to come for an official visit.
"I visited in October. The team was great, the coaches were great. It felt like they were really close knit. They made me feel like I was part of the team."
Federico has primarily run sprints during her time at Westerly, including the 400, 200 and various relays. That could change in college.
"This year I did more middle distance races during indoor. I like them all. I don't feel like I've run enough of the longer distance to make a decision between the 400 and 800," Federico said.
She knows running for a college team will be different.
"I will definitely have to improve my times and it will be hard adjusting to new training, a new team and not being at home," Federico said. "College athletes are also part of a weight training program. I never did that seriously in high school. I expect I will be lifting three or four times a week.
"URI has been a part of my family. I just want to make my family proud and be a team contributor."
Federico will be enrolled in the Pharm-D program. The program requires six years of schooling after which Federico will graduate with a doctorate in pharmacy. She hopes to work in an hospital or clinical setting one day.
Federico said being a part of three consecutive outdoor state title teams at Westerly will be a lasting memory. But there are others.
"Having the opportunity to go to nationals and end up winning some relay races was a once in a lifetime opportunity I will remember for the rest of my life," Federico said. "I was able to be there with my friends and coaches.
"Westerly is obviously a small town and to hear it announced at nationals in front of the whole country was special. I am also so thankful for my family and coaches for teaching me the importance of hard work and discipline. Running track for Westerly High School was truly an honor and a great experience."
Federico expects the coronavirus pandemic will wipe out high school spring sports and a final opportunity for her to run as a Bulldog.
"I definitely miss competing and I've been training just in case," Federico said. "I was definitely looking forward to my last state meet. I think I've realized and always believed you have to always run every race like it's your last race."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.