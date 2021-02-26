WESTERLY — Melanie Burke, Jenna Burke and Jessica Burke each won two individual events as Westerly High downed South Kingstown, 64-30, in the Division II girls swimming quarterfinals Friday night at the Ocean Community YMCA.
Gomes won the 100 and 200 freestyles, Jenna Burke won the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle, and Jessica Burke was first in the 50 free and 100 backstroke.
London Armitage contributed a first in the 200 individual medley and a second in the 100 freestyle.
The Burkes, Gomes and Armitage combined to win the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay.
Sophia Martino won the 100 breaststroke, while Sofia Cozzolino was second in the 500 freestyle as was Jennifer Pringer in the 100 backstroke.
Martino, Emma Turano, Elena Murdock and Sofia Cozzolino finished second in the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Olivia Lund, Paige Caron, Jenni Pringer and Alexandra Nelson finished third in the 400 freestyle relay.
The team did not submit times for any of the races.
Westerly advanced to the semifinals next week against either Wheeler School or Smithfield.
— Keith Kimberlin
