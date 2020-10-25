PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth scored two goals in the second half and defeated the Westerly High girls soccer team, 3-0, Monday night in a nonleague game.
Westerly (1-6) outshot the Patriots, 6-5, but could not finish its opportunities, coach Jay Hudson said.
Westerly's midfield played well in the contest against the Division I Patriots, Hudson said.
Westerly goalie Mackenzie Fusaro made two saves. Portsmouth is 1-4-1.
Westerly, which has played six of its first seven games on the road, hosts Narragansett on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
