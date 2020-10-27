WESTERLY — Jenna Burke and Maddie Lorello claimed the first two spots as Westerly High edged Prout, 26-29, in a Southern Division girls cross country race Tuesday at the Bradford Preserve.
Burke covered the 3.1-mile course in 20:15 and Lorello finished in 21:33.
Westerly's other three scorers were Anna Nyberg (fourth, 21:46), Kailie Kennedy (ninth, 24:24) and Caitlyn Faubert (10th, 24:59).
Kaya West, one of Westerly's top runners, did not compete.
Prout dropped to 4-4. Westerly finished the dual meet season 6-3.
Westerly next competes on Nov. 7 in the Class meet at Ponaganset High.
— Keith Kimberlin
