PAWTUCKET — Westerly High could not overcome a slow start and 26 points from St. Raphael Academy's Angelisse Melendez, falling to the Saints, 52-37, in a Division I girls basketball game Thursday night.
Westerly (6-15, 3-14 Division I) trailed 10-4 after the first quarter and 22-17 at the half. The Saints outscored the Bulldogs 16-9 in the third quarter to build a 12-point lead, 38-26.
Melendez made four 3-pointers and was 4 for 4 at the free-throw line for the Saints (2-14, 2-14).
Juliana Voisinet led Westerly in scoring with 10 points. Riley Peloquin finished with eight. Madison Pellegrino and Sydney Haik contributed seven points each.
Westerly next hosts Cranston West on Monday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
