WESTERLY — Anthony Durante didn't really expect college football to be a part of his future.
The Westerly High defensive back didn't even consider the possibility until his senior year.
"I wasn't really expecting to play at the next level," said Durante, a 5-foot-10, 180-pounder who played defensive back and linebacker for the Bulldogs last fall. "I didn't put myself out there. But coach [Duane] Maranda told me I had it in me. I wasn’t ready to give football up, I wasn’t satisfied. I had more to prove to myself. Football has been such a big part of my life."
One school, UMass-Dartmouth, did express an interest in Durante, and that is where he will be taking his football talents next season. Ryan McCormack, a former player at Westerly High, is the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator for the Corsairs.
UMass is a Division III school that competes in the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference. They play the likes of Fitchburg State, Plymouth State and Framingham State.
"They were one of the only schools to recruit me and the first school to contact me," Durante said. "I went on a couple of visits and I had an overnight visit. They showed me they wanted me to play for them and that's where I wanted to be."
Durante said he helped to have a connection with McCormack.
"I feel like I know him now," Durante said.
Durante said he will play safety for the Corsairs and possibly some time at linebacker.
"I think my style of play is different from other people," Durante said. "I love contact when I get the chance. When I’m on the field I flip the switch.
"I know I am going to have to improve my pass coverage. This year I played in the box like a linebacker. I also need to improve my speed and get in the weight room and put on about 10 pounds."
Durante has ambitious goals for this season.
"I just have to learn everything about their defense. I'd like to start. I am going to work as hard as I can to accomplish that," Durante said.
Durante's family moved to Westerly from New Jersey when he was a youngster and, encouraged by his father, he first started playing football when he was in third grade for the Westerly Peewees.
"I was playing X-Box one day and my dad just kind of threw me into football. I almost quit the first year. When I got to high school that is when it really changed for me," Durante said.
Durante will major in electrical engineering and hopes to eventually work at Electric Boat.
