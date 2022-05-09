WESTERLY — Megan Albamonti has big goals for this collegiate track and field season.
Albamonti, a former four-sport All-State performer at Westerly High, hopes to represent the University of Delaware at the NCAA championships in June at the University of Oregon.
If Friday's performance in the Colonial Athletic Association conference championships in Dedham, Massachusetts, means anything, she's got a chance.
Albamonti earned the CAA javelin championship for the second straight year with a throw of 183 feet. The throw established a meet record by almost 13 feet and improved Albamonti's own school mark.
She was named the most outstanding field event performer at the competition. The throw was also the fifth best in the country this season.
BYU's Ashton Reiner has the top throw of 198 feet. North Carolina's Madison Wiltrout is second at 187-4.
Albamonti's record-breaking performance came in her final throw of the competition and was more than 22 feet better than any other throw she had that day.
"When I threw it, I thought it might be a little bit over my PR," Albamonti said. "When I saw it was 55.78 [meters] I was speechless. Honestly, it shocked me. I was so grateful to my teammates and coaches for their support. It felt really good. I just wanted to show up at that meet and do my job."
It was also substantially better than any throw during the season. Her previous best before Saturday was 166-2 at the Mason Spring Invitational, which was good for first place.
Albamonti, who is a junior but still has three years of athletic eligibility left due to COVID-19, said it is not unusual for javelin throwers to have a throw in a competition that is substantially better than their previous attempts.
"If someone is working on their technique after each throw it's not uncommon to see them throw significantly better," Albamonti said. "I think I was just working to keep my body more level through the run-up. And it was just the timing of the throw. Everything kind of worked together.
"After each throw I talked to my coach, tweaking things here and there. She said to put a little more on it and see what happens."
Before Friday, Albamonti had been satisfied with her season. She threw a 166-1 at the Raleigh Relays in late March, good for fourth and was third at the Virginia Challenge on April 23, placing third with a 163-7.
"I was pretty happy with how the season was progressing," Albamonti said. "I was pretty consistent, and my coach told me to just stay patient and keep working and that I was bound to throw a little bit farther eventually."
Albamonti credits coach Melanie Heslop for her success this season.
"She is a brand-new coach for our team and she has helped me learn my event and what I need to be doing," Albamonti said. "I have a really good idea of their expectations and what to expect coming into practice."
Albamonti has been training with the hopes of making it to the NCAA East Preliminary Round in Bloomington, Indiana, on May 26 and the national championships in Oregon in June.
The top 48 competitors qualify for the East Preliminary, and Albamonti is now fourth in the East. She would seem to be a sure-fire bet to make it.
After that, the top 12 competitors in the East make it to Oregon. Last year, the 12th-best throw in the regionals was 164-10. This season the 12th-best qualifying throw in the East is 169-0.
Albamonti will need to have a strong performance to make it. She is not caught up in trying to match Saturday's performance.
"A PR is a PR. With how things are going, hopefully I should throw in the 51-52 meter [167-170 feet] range," Albamonti said. "I think my training needs to stay consistent. The goal was to get to regionals and Oregon. Now, it's go time."
