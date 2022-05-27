BARRINGTON — Jackson Ogle provided 12 kills and four blocks as Westerly High closed the Division II boys volleyball regular season with a win against Barrington, 3-0, on Friday night.
Westerly won by set scores of 25-22, 25-14 and 25-21.
Westerly (13-5, 13-5 Division II) will now await the playoff pairings that will likely be released next week.
Marcus Haik finished with seven kills and six digs. Dante Wilk had five kills, five aces and 14 assists.
Hunter Armitage had 10 assists, three kills and three digs. Jesse Sammo contributed nine digs and two blocks.
Barrington dropped to 8-10, 8-10.
— Keith Kimberlin
