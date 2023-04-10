WESTERLY — Jack Kenyon contributed 14 kills and four blocks as Westerly High defeated West Warwick, 3-0, in a Division II boys volleyball game on Monday.
Westerly won by set scores of 25-14, 25-16 and 25-23.
Carmi Mendiola finished with 10 assists for the Bulldogs. James Manfredi had three kills and five assists. Luke Donato also had three kills.
West Warwick is now 1-2, 1-2 Division II. Westerly (2-1, 2-1) next travels to Lincoln on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
