PROVIDENCE - Westerly High swept the 1,500 and split a Southern Division boys indoor track meet Thursday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Jake Serra was first with a time of 4:18.76 followed by Nick Cozzolino (4:21.88) and Joey Murdock (4:51.18).
Westerly beat Prout, 65-0, but lost to Rogers, 68-40.
Cozzolino won the 1,000 (2:51.44) and Murdock was second (2:58.88).
Delicato placed first in the 600 (1:33.06) and John Gingerella was third (1:38.15).
Robbie Wade was second in the 300 (39.88) as was Luke Nelson in the long jump (17-1). Ethan DePerry contributed a third in shot put (30-2.75).
Westerly’s 4x200 relay team of Navon Fry, Nelson, Wade and Delicato finished first (1:43.58).
Serra, Delicato, Wade and Fry finished first in the 4x400 (3:53.05.
Keith Kimberlin
