WESTERLY — Westerly High's Joel Henry met every goal he set for himself this past boys tennis season.
Henry was rewarded for his efforts by earning first-team All-Division III honors, one of his preseason goals.
"By the end of the season, he was winning matches more emphatically," Westerly coach Terence McAndrew said. "As the season progressed, he became more consistent with his ground strokes and serve. He also became more comfortable in match-play situations."
Henry, a junior, also wanted to having a winning record. He finished 8-4 playing the No. 1 position. Henry also qualified for the state tournament, another preseason goal.
"Coming into the season he was very raw," McAndrew said. "He was able to put a little polish on his game. Every time he stepped on the court he got better."
Westerly's No. 1 doubles team of freshman Robbie Ward and senior Devin Brough also earned first-team All Division III.
Ward and Brough posted a record of 8-2.
"They were sort of the anchors of our team in the sense that they set the tone for the rest of the team," McAndrew said. "Outside of the first match, where they lost in three sets when they were getting used to each other, they dismantled their opponents with ease."
All eight of their wins came in straight sets. Only twice in 16 sets did they lose four or more games.
Sophomore Dominick Lombard was named to the All-Division III second team.
Lombard played most of the season at No. 2 singles, at which he posted a 7-4 record.
"He was finally able to turn the corner in handling his match nerves this season. He had a very good season," McAndrew said. "He's the hardest worker on the team, and we are certainly expecting an even better version of himself next season."
Senior Chris Celico and freshman Liam Collé were named All-Division III second team in doubles.
They finished 9-1 playing at No. 2. Their lone loss came in three sets.
"Liam was new to tennis and Chris was the elder statesmen of the team and they meshed perfectly," McAndrew said. "Outside of one blip against Portsmouth they played flawless tennis."
The league coaches also ranked players at each position on the ladder.
Sophomore Hayes Goodman was the second-best player among those playing No. 4 singles.
Westerly, despite forfeiting No. 3 doubles every match due to a lack of players, finished 8-2-1 and reached the tournament semifinals for the fourth consecutive season.
"Honestly, the kids gave me their best and it was good enough for me," McAndrew said.
