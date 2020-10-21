WESTERLY — Luke Gencarella scored four goals in the first 15 minutes and Westerly High overwhelmed Prout, 9-0, in a nonleague boys soccer game Wednesday night at Augeri Field.
Gencarella was one off the school record of five in a game. Mark Healy [1974] and Paul Perez [2071] share the mark.
"We moved the ball very well," Westerly coach Brian Williams said. "Last year, we ended up tying them on Senior Night and we wanted to redeem ourselves and show how much we have improved and hard we have worked to get better."
Westerly led 5-0 at the half.
Ryan Scanapieco contributed two goals and had two assists. Max Bertsch added a goal and an assist, and Jake Gaccione and Tyler Rafferty scored the other Westerly goals.
Gio Santos finished with two assists. Cam Jakob, Ben Luzzi, Liam Cody and Tom O'Keefe also had assists.
Westerly (3-1-1) next hosts East Greenwich on Saturday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
