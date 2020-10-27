WESTERLY — Westerly High had the first two runners across the line but lost to Prout, 27-29, in a closely contested Southern Division boys cross country race Monday at the Bradford Preserve.
Tanner Kelly won the 3.1-mile race in 17:46, and Nick Cozzolino was second in 17:51.
Westerly's other scorers were Jake Delicato (seventh, 19:14), Brandon Tallardy (eighth, 19:16) and Joey Murdock (11th, 20:48).
Westerly's top runner, Jake Serra, did not compete.
Prout is 5-3.
Westerly finished the dual meet season at 5-4. The Bulldogs next compete in the Class meet on Nov. 7 at Ponaganset at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.