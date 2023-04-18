NARRAGANSETT — Westerly High reliever Zach Miner got out of one jam in the fourth inning and another in the seventh as the Bulldogs held off Narragansett, 5-4, in a Division II baseball game on Tuesday.
Miner, a sophomore, entered the game in the bottom of the fourth with the bases loaded and no outs. The Mariners had already scored a run in the inning to only trail 3-2.
And the first batter Miner faced hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game, 3-3. But a popup to second base and a strikeout ended the inning and the Narragansett threat.
Westerly scored two runs in the fifth to lead 5-3 lead. Shep Simmons doubled to left field scoring Deluca Kyan from first base.
But Narragansett made things interesting in the seventh scoring a run and putting runners at first and second.
Miner then struck out a Narragansett batter on a 3-2 count to end the game and earn the win.
"He did a great job. He had great control and he was hitting his spots with his fastball," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said. "Some of their batters were behind him."
Grayson Simmons also drove in a run for Westerly as the Bulldogs had just four hits.
Westerly had defeated Narragansett in the Division II title series last season and Sposato said the game attracted a good crowd.
"We needed that win," Sposato said.
Narragansett dropped to 1-2, 1-2. Westerly (2-3, 2-2 Division II) next hosts Prout on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
