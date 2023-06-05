NEW BRITAIN — Stonington High's Josh Mooney took his Trio Tour to the State Open boys track and field championship meet on Monday and it once again proved to be a smashing success.
Mooney has been competing in the 110 hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the javelin during postseason competition this spring.
Mooney, a senior who is headed to the University of Connecticut to compete as a decathlete, broke the state record winning the 110 hurdles with a time of 13.58. The time is the ninth best in the country this season, according to his coach Ben Bowne.
NFA's Myles Bradley established the previous state record of 13.77 at the ECC championships in 2005.
Mooney followed that performance with a first-place finish in the 300 hurdles (37.77) and won the javelin with a throw of 201-2.
Ryan Gruczka finished seventh in the 800 with a personal-best time of 1:55.77 as Stonington was fourth in the team competition with 32 points.
Last week, Mooney won the same three events at the Class M meet establishing meet records in both hurdles race.
At the ECC championships, Mooney won the three events and broke a 25-year-old league record in the 300 hurdles.
— Keith Kimberlin
