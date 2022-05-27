BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Stonington High All-Stater Rhys Hammond qualified for the NCAA track and field championship meet on Friday.
Hammond, a Cornell University sophomore, finished fourth in his quarterfinal heat and 13th overall at the East Preliminary meet in the 1,500 with a time of 3:41.69. The meet was held at the University of Indiana.
Hammond moved from 11th to fourth in the last lap of the race. His time is the second-best in Cornell history.
The top five runners in each of two heats and the two next best times qualified for the nationals at the University of Oregon on June 8.
The meet is held at the legendary Hayward Field, the site of a number of Olympic Trials.
Anass Essayi, a South Carolina freshman, posted the top time on Friday of 3:39.11. Essayi competed for Morocco in the 2020 Olympics. Alabama sophomore Eliud Kipsang, who holds the NCAA record of 3:33.74, was second in Friday's race (3:39.47).
— Keith Kimberlin
