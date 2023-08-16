STONINGTON — The Stonington baseball team showed a knack for beating its archrivals this season, and its two ECC Division III First team all-stars were usually in the middle of the victories.
The Bears (12-10) beat Westerly and Chariho and downed Fitch twice. And after posting a 3-6 record in the first half of 2023, the Bears ran off an impressive second half with a sweep of Griswold and wins over ECC Division III champ Plainfield and Class M quarterfinalist Killingly.
"We started out slow but came alive, hitting and fielding better than expectations," Stonington coach Bob Cahoone said. "The best part of it was that underclassmen were major reasons behind the turnaround."
Junior shortstop Aaron Lopresto repeated as a Division III first team selection at shortstop after collecting nearly 30 hits and batting .370 with 17 RBIs. A 4-for-5, 3-RBI effort in the season-opening win over Fitch kick-started another solid season.
"Aaron really improved defensively and shored up our middle-infield defense," Cahoone said. "He was a reliable and consistent bat at the top of the lineup and also gave us big innings as a relief pitcher. He's an overall quality baseball player."
Senior pitcher-utility man Dylan Cimini also made Division III first team. He was Stonington's top pitcher with a 4-3 record and 3.18 ERA. Cimini also delivered at the plate with 35 base hits and a better than .400 batting average with a team-high 29 RBIs. A 4-for-4, 5-RBI game against Griswold marked his seasonal highpoint.
"Dylan was our top run-producer offensively as well as being our number one pitcher," Cahoone said. "He was certainly deserving of first team honors. I would have like to see one or two more make it other than Aaron and Dylan."
Senior David Duguay was Stonington's Scholar Athlete winner. Senior Jack Scahill made the ECC Sportsmanship team.
