Head coach: Bob Cahoone (sixth season). Assistant coaches: Ben Rice, Paul Pappadia, Roland Parrilla, Doug Domnarski.
Last season: Stonington finished 0-16 last season.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Matthew Castagliuolo, Andre Canceicao, Brandt Ogden, R.J. Kelley, Jesse Pacheco. Juniors: Lance Goddard, David Duguay, Jack Scahill, Noah Christina, Alex Starr. Sophomores: Dylan Cimini, Will McCann, Wyatt Verbridge,
New to varsity:
Senior: Wynn Hammond. Sophomores: Alex DePerry, Aaron LoPresto, Cole Phelan, Nate Linicus. Freshmen: Finn Eck, Nick Cannella, Jace Wolfradt.
Outlook:
Stonington will look to break through with some wins this season after a winless campaign last season.
Verbridge will return as catcher. He is the top returning hitter on the team after hitting .293 last season. He led the team in hits with 12. He was the only player on the team to hit over .250.
Starr and Cannella will see time at first base. Hammond and Scahill will play at second base. LoPresto will play shortstop and Wolfradt is the third baseman.
Ogden, Cimini, Castagliuolo and Pacheco will split time in the outfield.
Starters on the mound will be Hammond, Wolfradt, Cimini and Duguay. Kelley and Pacheco will be relievers.
“Hopefully, I think we are a little deeper in the pitching staff if we stay healthy,” Cahoone said. “LoPresto will make a big difference solidifying the infield. He’s a top-notch shortstop.”
Stonington struggled to score runs last season finishing with just 27 in 16 games. The Bears hit .161 as a team so Cahoone is looking for a big improvement at the plate.
Coach’s take: “If things go right I think we could be competitive. We really need to improve offensively. They’ve done quite a bit in the offseason. We are looking forward to getting it going.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.