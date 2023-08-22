STONINGTON — Stonington golfer Brandon Tavares was named Area Golfer of the Year as a junior last year. He didn't get the same honor as a senior this season but was actually a better golfer on paper.
Tavares dropped his regular season average from 42 in 2022 to 1-over par 36 this past season. He repeated as an ECC Division II first team selection for the Bears, who were 12-5 and finished fourth in the ECC Championship match and tied for fifth in the CIAC DIvision II state championship.
"He certainly improved," Stonington coach Scott Smilinich said. "He had some difficult rounds in post-season and shot a 90 at the State Open. Otherwise if he played as he did during the regular season would have have gained All-State status.
"Overall, he got better. His on game was really on. He just got cold at the wrong time to make All-State."
Tavares shot a 7-over par, 79 at the ECC meet. His best match of the season was a 4-under par, 32 against Woodstock.
Smilinich though Tavares' overall maturity helped lower his scores.
"Brandon's strength is he doesn't dwell on his last shot," Smilinich said. "He moves on quickly from a bad shot. His short game is always good and he improved his ball striking. His course management was very good as he understood putting the ball in play is more important than strictly distance off the tee. His short game was also strong - basically you've got to do everything right to shoot near par as he did."
Tavares was Stonington's lone ECC all-star, though No. 2 player Ethan Torres turned in some fine scores with his 40 shot average over nine holes.
"I view this as a positive season," Smilinich said. "We were seeded sixth in the states and finished tied for fifth. Whenever you finish higher than what you started coming in, I'm pleased."
