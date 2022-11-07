EAST LYME — Delaney Reck won two events for the Fitch co-op swim team and was named the Swimmer of the Meet at the ECC girls championships on Saturday.
The Stonington High senior was first in the 50 freestyle (21.10) and the 100 backstroke (59.86). She also swam a leg on the winning 200 medley relay team (1:56.74).
Stonington's Addison Fulling also won two events placing first in the 200 individual medley (2:21.50) and the 500 freestyle (5:35.50).
Reck and Fulling were also part of the winning 400 freestyle relay team (3:50.30).
Fitch finished second in the meet with 529.5 points. East Lyme, which has won the event all 22 years of its existence, was first with 591.5. Waterford was third with 298.
Stonington's' Jai-Lynn Wheeler finished first in the 100 freestyle (57.34) and second in the 200 freestyle (2:05.47).
Other Stonington's swimmers who contributed to the team score were Chloe Main, 50 freestyle (eighth, 28.96) and 100 backstroke (11th, 1:18.08) and Evie Conley, 100 breaststroke (11th, 1:26.26).
Wheeler's Abby Urgo tied for fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:08.25).
The co-op team is comprised of swimmers from Fitch, Stonington, New London and Wheeler.
— Keith Kimberlin
