STONINGTON — For the first time, Stonington High's Kathryn Logel was going to be on the lacrosse field without Kate Johnson, Hannah Lamb and Emma Sabbadini.
Logel, who started playing the sport with the Stonington Seals youth lacrosse program, has been with the trio all along the way. But the three All-Staters graduated last spring, taking a bevy of school records with them.
And while Logel knew she would miss them, she was looking forward to the challenge this season presented.
"We lost a lot of really, really strong players, but we wanted to show we could do just as well," said Logel, who was a captain last season and would have been one this year. "We had a really strong group of sophomore athletes and we had some really good juniors and we had a really good goalie. And I know the seniors were committed."
Unfortunately for Logel and the Bears, the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the season.
"I was pretty upset at the time, but I realized I can't get too upset over things I can't change," Logel said.
The team is still doing things together.
"We are going to have a pasta dinner soon. We all text each other. We met at the COMO field and passed it around," said Logel, an ECC Division II first-team selection last season.
She finished her career with 33 goals and 39 assists in three seasons from her attack position. Logel had 20 goals and 29 assists last season, when the Bears finished runner-up in the Class S tournament.
"I like the team aspect, a group of girls with one common goal," Logel said. "I like the athletic part, being out there and putting in my two hours every day. It's good to have an outlet.
"I enjoyed the games, too. The time together on the bus for the away games — those moments are really special."
Stonington finished with a 47-14 record during Logel's three seasons. She said Jeff Medeiros, the only coach in the program's 19-year history, is a big reason why.
"He has very structured practices, not a lot of chitchat. We get to it and we put in the work," Logel said. "He understands working with a bunch of teenage girls is difficult. He does a good job of calming us down and refocusing us in a positive way."
Logel said she has learned confidence during her time at Stonington.
"My first two years I had good skills, but I kind of played just OK," she said. "I didn't have the confidence to get out there and be aggressive. But playing with a secure and supporting group of girls and an amazing coach has given me an amazing amount of confidence. I'm going to keep that with me."
What advice would she give a freshman entering Stonington High?
"Just go out there, put in the work and have a good time. Don't be too serious about it; it's just high school. Work on your relationships and enjoy the team," Logel said. "My senior year I didn't get to play. Sometimes things don't necessarily go the way you want them to. Enjoy every day."
Logel will attend the University of Vermont as a nursing major. Her mother, Nancy, works as a consultant for a health care company. She previously worked as a nurse at L+M Hospital for 18 years.
Logel draws inspiration from her mother.
"First of all, she's my mother, so I do love her very, very much. She is the strongest woman I know. She sparked my love for lacrosse and supports me every day," Logel said. "She has instilled in me the importance of having a moral compass and how to be compassionate and kind and live a life that is meaningful."
