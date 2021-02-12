WATERFORD — Stonington High fell to Waterford, 69-20, in the ECC Division I girls basketball season opener for both teams Friday night.
Anne Drago and Tori LoPresto scored five points each for the Bears. LoPresto led the team with four rebounds. Sophia Bell and Cierra Bravar had three each.
Milly Walker was Waterford's top scorer with 22 points.
Stonington next hosts Montville on Monday at noon.
Stonington (20)
Sophia Bell 1 0-0 2, Cierra Bravar 1 0-0 2, Maggie Daley 0 0-0 0, Gabby Dimock 0 0-0 0, Anne Drago 1 3-4 5, Sophia Fernholz 0 0-0 0, Olivia Fustini 0 0-0 0, Maysa Gray 1 0-0 2, Tori LoPresto 2 0-0 5, Sierra Lund 0 1-2 1, Teagan O’Brien 1 1-2 3, Mackenzie Pettegrow 0 0-0 0.
Totals: 7 5-8 20.
Waterford (69)
Amy Pinch 0 1-2 1, Gaby Kramer 6 0-0 12, Izzi Fraser 1 0-0 3, Sophia Hathaway 2 0-0 4, Lily Kramer 3 1-1 7, Natalie Lombardi 4 0-0 9, Mia Chiappone 2 0-0 5, Milly Walker 10 1-1 22, Brynn Holmes 2 0-0 4, Esther Kiefer Espinoza 1 0-0 2, Julia Knowles 0 0-0 0.
Totals: 31 3-4 69.
3-point field goals: Stonington (1) — LoPresto. Waterford (4) — Fraser, Lombardi, Chiappone, Walker.
Rebounds: Stonington (22) — LoPresto 4, Bell 3, Bravar 3, Drago 2, Fustini 2, Gray 2, O’Brien 2, Lund, Daley, Dimock, Fernholz.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.