WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Stonington scored four rushing touchdowns and scored 31 unanswered points to start the game Saturday and opened its season with a 31-20 non-conference football victory over Northwest Catholic at Neil J. Brewer Field in a Connecticut Football Alliance match-up between Eastern Connecticut Conference and Central Connecticut Conference programs.
It was the first season-opening win for the Bears since a 13-0 victory over Plainfield on Sept. 9, 2016.
Jayden Carter gave Stonington a 6-0 lead on an 11-yard TD run in the first quarter. Patrick McGugan followed with a 3-yard touchdown run and added the 2-point conversion for a 14-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
Stonington increased its lead to 21-0 in the second quarter on a 48-yard run by Charlie Worsdale and PAT from Ethan Mahoney.
Mahoney wrapped up the first-half scoring with a 39-yard field goal to send the Bears into halftime with a 24-0 lead.
Carter added his second TD run — 7 yards — in the third quarter for a 31-0 lead.
The host Lions scored all of their points in the final 16 minutes of the game.
Stonington will host Bacon Academy on Friday at Palmer Field to kick off its ECC Division II schedule.
— Rich Zalusky
