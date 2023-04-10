OLD LYME — Old Lyme scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh and beat Stonington, 14-13, in a nonleague baseball game on Monday.
Stonington said errors, walks and the Bears inability to make plays in the outfield hurt them in the final inning.
"We are not playing good baseball right now," Cahoone said.
Stonington had scored three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to take a 13-8 lead.
Stonington's Jack Scahill finished 2 for 2 with four RBIs. Dylan Cimini was 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. Jace Wolfradt was 3 for 5.
Old Lyme moved to 4-0 with the win. Stonington (1-3) next hosts Fitch on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
