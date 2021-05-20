STONINGTON — Stonington High pulled within a run in the fifth inning but could get no closer in a 3-2 loss to Bacon Academy in an ECC South Division baseball game on Thursday.
Bacon (9-4, 9-4 ECC South) took a 3-0 lead in the top of the fifth.
But Stonington (0-15, 0-15) answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Drew Champagne (3 for 4) drove home Dylan Cimini and Nate Linicus with a two-run single.
"I was very proud of them. We played with a lot of passion today. We are getting better defensively, but we just couldn't come up with the key hit," Stonington coach Bob Cahoone said.
The Bears next host Ledyard on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
