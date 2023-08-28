Boys track postseason: Stonington’s Mooney, Gruczka a tough act to follow
STONINGTON — There will be tough acts to follow for next year's Stonington boys' track and field teams.
Senior Josh Mooney concluded a career that ranks with the best in Eastern Connecticut Conference history, highlighted by him by finishing first in the New Balance national meet 110-meter high hurdle final in a state record time of 13.48 earlier this month. The UConn-bound Mooney also repeated as CIAC Decathlon champion among his long list of accomplishments and records.
Senior Ryan Gruczka leaves Stonington as one of the program's most decorated distance runners with school records in the mile and 1,600. Mooney and Gruczka won multiple events to carry Stonington to CIAC Class S state titles in indoor track in 2022 and 2023 and the 2022 outdoor track Class M championship.
Finally, Ben Bowne, head coach of the boys' and girls' track teams, resigned after the season. The 11-year Bears' coach said he was stepping down to spend more time following his young children's athletic exploits.
"I've been a coach 21 years at New London, Plainfield and Stonington the last 11 years, 11 indoors and 10 outdoors," Bowne said. "I want to focus on my family now. Looking back, I'm really proud of how the program excelled over the years and how the kids listened and believed what I had to say."
Bowne tasted track success as a Stonington athlete during the Bears' run to the 1998 and 1999 Class M outdoor titles, who were led by distance runner Tyler McCabe, who later ran at Providence College. McCabe was considered the gold standard of modern Stonington track athletes. That is until Mooney came along.
Mooney won three events at the ECC Division I-II championships in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and javelin. His time of 37.72 in the 300s broke a 25-year ECC record. He proceeded to win those three events in the Class M meet and State Open where he posted winning marks of 13.58 in the 110 highs, 37.79 in the 300 intermediates and 201-2 in the javelin - a mark that was seventh best in state history, Bowne said.
At the New Englands, Mooney won the 110 highs (13.77) and was second in the javelin (182-10). Finally, he earned All-America status by winning the New Balance nationals 110 highs in a state record time of 13.48. To know one's surprise, Mooney was named the Gatorade State Track and Field athlete of the year.
In the Decathlon event, Mooney registered 6,680 points, setting school records in the 100 and 400 in the process.
"What did I expect from Josh this year?" Bowne said, repeating a question. "I learned not to doubt him.All along he says he wanted to work hard and get better. The results speak for themselves."
It almost didn't happen. Late in post-season, Mooney revealed to Bowne that he suffered a toe injury early in the spring while chopping wood at home.
"Of course, Josh already had a scholarship to UConn before the outdoor season started," Bowne said. "It's amazing to see him come back from a broken toe to be this exceptional. He was driven to PR and be the best he could be."
Gruczka, who is headed to Northeastern, was exceptional in his own right, especially during the indoor season where he and Mooney each accumulated 28 points for Stonington's championship. Mooney and Gruczka almost pulled off a two-man effort to win the Class M outdoor title. Stonington finished fourth with 50 points. Gruczka complemented Mooney's 30 points with a second in the 1,600 (4:18.74), third in the 800 (1:57.66) and fourth in the 1,600 (10:04.26).
"We had a few athletes get hurt which affected our depth and team title potential," Bowne said. "You can only enter three events, so Josh and Ryan did everything they could."
Gruczka leaves with school records in the mile. He ran a 4.17.64 to finish seventh in the New Balance nationals rising stars division. He also has school records in the 1,500, 1,600 and 3,200.
Needless to say, Mooney and Gruczka both made ECC Division II First team.
