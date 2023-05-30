WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Girls lacrosse: vs. North Kingstown, away, Division II semifinals, 6:00
Westerly High
Boys lacrosse: vs. Narragansett, Division III semifinals, home, 6:00
Stonington High
Boys lacrosse: vs. Haddam-Killingworth, home, 6:00
Girls golf: at ECC tournament, Connecticut National Golf Course, noon.
Wheeler High
Golf: vs. Fitch, Montville, away, 3:00
THURSDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. Westerly or North Providence, Division II tournament, home, TBD
Westerly High
Boys volleyball: vs. Central, home, 6:00
Stonington High
Boys golf: ECC tournament at Quinnatisset Country Club, Thompson, 12:30
Wheeler High
Golf: vs. ECC tournament at Quinnatisset Country Club, Thompson, 12:30
