WEDNESDAY

Chariho High

Baseball: vs. Ponaganset, home, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Cranston West, home, 6:00

Boys volleyball: Mount Saint Charles, away, 6:00

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Porstmouth, home, 4:30

Boys tennis: East Providence, home, 3:15

Wrestling: vs. Scituate, at Tolman, 6:00

Stonington High

Softball: vs. East Lyme, home, 4:00

Girls track: vs. East Lyme, home, 3:45

Boys track: vs. East Lyme, home, 3:45

Girls tennis: vs. NFA, away, 3:45

Boys tennis: vs. NFA, home, 3:45

Golf: vs. New London, away, 3:00

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Woodstock Academy, home, 4:15

Baseball: vs. Woodstock Academy, away, 4:15

THURSDAY

Chariho High

Softball: vs. Coventry, home, 4:30

Boys lacrosse: vs. Prout, away, 3:45

Wrestling: vs. Hendricken, away, 6:00

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Cranston West, away, 7:00

Baseball: vs. West Warwick, away, 6:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Smithfield, away, 5:30

Boys volleyball: East Providence, away, 6:30

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 4:00

Baseball: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. NFA, home, 5:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Montville, away, 5:00

Wheeler High

Girls lacrosse: vs. Montville, home, 4:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 4:00

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.